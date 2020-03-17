The ‘Anemia Drugs Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Anemia Drugs Market is valued at USD 26292.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 55279.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Global Anemia Drugs market are: Amgen Inc., Meda Cuonsumer Healthcare Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Emmaus Medical Inc., Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbvie Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Allergan Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, and others.

High Prevalence of Anemia is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Anemia Drugs Market.

The increasing rate of nutritional deficiency is one of the major driving factors of anemia drugs market globally. The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and unhealthy life styles and growing baby bloomer population are some of the factors boosting the growth of anemia drugs market. In addition, increasing government initiatives in improving the healthcare facilities in developing countries is also supplementing the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with the medications of anemia drugs may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing research and development associated with the anemia drugs can create new opportunities for the market growth of anemia drugs during the forecast period. Furthermore, the highest number of individuals affected with anemia after pre-school-age children are non-pregnant women which are around 31.2% of the total anemic population. As per WHO, globally anaemia affects 1.62 billion people, which corresponds to 24.8% of the population. The highest prevalence is in preschool-age children and the lowest prevalence is in men. However, the population group with the greatest number of individuals affected is non-pregnant women.

Market Segmentation:-

By Anemia Type:

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Sickle Cell Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Hemolytic Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Others

