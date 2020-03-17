Automotive Transmission Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Automotive Transmission Market is valued at USD 169.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 249.85 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.73 % Over the forecast period.

Key Players–

Global Automotive Transmission Market report covers prominent players like Global Automotive Transmission Market report covers prominent players like ASIN, ZF, Jatco, Getrag, Volkswagen, Honda, MOBIS, Magna, SAIC, GM, Chongqing Tsingshan, Allison Transmission, Continental, Zhejiang Wanliyang, Borgwarner, Eaton Corporation and Others.

Automotive Transmission Market Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Automotive Transmission Market

Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of global automotive transmission market because of the increasing growth of automobile industry and population in this region. Increasing investment in automotive industry due to low labor cost and increasing production of passenger cars and CV in also supplementing the growth of automotive transmission market in this region. India and china are expected to attribute for the largest market share of automobile because of the world’s population lives in these countries. North America region is expected to hold second largest market share of automotive transmission market owing to the increasing demand and production of automatic manual transmission (AMT) across the region.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Automated Manual Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmission

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

