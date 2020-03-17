Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market report is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product, global cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into pacemakers, defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). Based on application, the cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into bradycardia, tachycardia and heart failure. Based on end-user, the cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into hospitals, home settings and ambulatory surgical center.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market is valued at USD 24576.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 38191.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period

Key Players –

The key players operating in Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market include Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklinjke Philips. N.V., LivaNova and Schriller AG and others.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Pacemakers Implantable Pacemakers External Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D) CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD) Trans venous ICD (T-ICD) External Defibrillator (ED) Manual ED Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Automated ED (AED)



By End-User:

Home settings

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Application:

Bradycardia

Heart Failure

Tachycardia

