A single board computer is building a complete computer on the single circuit board; it includes memory, input/output, microprocessor, and other features. The wide range of application of the single board computer in the computer, kiosk, portable devices, ATM machine, and other equipment are increasing demand for the single board computer market. The advancement in technology and rising the use of single board computers in electronic devices are propelling the growth of the single board computer market.

Top Key Players:- AAEON Technology Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Connect Tech Inc., EUROTECH S.p.A, Hectronic, Intel Corporation, Kontron S&T AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SECO S.p.A., WinSystems Inc.

Single Board Computers is the highly integrated system interfaces with all functionalities; it offers ready hardware platforms, which reduces the size and shape of the instruments and allowing the customer to spend their time and resources on the value-added software and application. Thus, boosting the growth of the single board computer market. The development in the single board computer makes it compact and cost-effective, which also triggering the growth of the single board computer market. Increasing the use of IoT technology and the growing application of single board computers in the various equipment are expected to drive the growth of the single board computer market.

The global single board computer market is segmented on the basis of component, processor, end-user, application. On the basis component the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of processor the market is segmented as ARM, x86, Atom, PowerPC. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as industrial automation, aerospace and defense, transportation, medical, entertainment. On the basis application the market is segmented as test and measurement, communication, data processing, research.

