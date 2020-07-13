Digital Retail Marketing Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Digital Retail Marketing Market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

Digital Retail Marketing is one of the most active and the fastest-growing marketing technique in the retail advertising segment. This growth is primarily attributed to the growing digitalization worldwide.

On average, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google every minute; 700 videos are hosted on YouTube; over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook; and 65,000 tweets are made worldwide. Furthermore, 180 million e-mails are sent each minute, emphasizing the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.

The digital retail marketing Industry is characterized by the presence of many large established players. The market is highly-competitive and the advertisers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as features, technology, display, and pricing.

Retail advertising on the digital screens will become more popular because audiences who are traveling or at home pay more attention to these ads. Advertisers gain the interest of customers by displaying their creative advertisements using digital platforms and the combination of colors and graphics.

They are also focusing on the content since the viewership of these audio-video content increases with better creativity. Innovative advertisements help in brand-recollection by imprinting a long-lasting impression on customers.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Digital Retail Marketing Market are –

Edelman

Interpublic Group of Companies

Omnicom Media Group

Publicis Groupe

WPP

Havas

Pinterest

Tumblr

WE

Others.

Global Digital Retail Marketing Industry is spread across 133 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report studies the Digital Retail Marketing market status and outlook of Global and major regions.

Market Segment by Type, covers –

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

E-mail marketing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into –

Desktop

Mobile devices

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers –

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Retail Marketing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Table of Contents:

1 Digital Retail Marketing Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size by Regions

5 North America Digital Retail Marketing Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Digital Retail Marketing Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Retail Marketing Revenue by Countries

8 South America Digital Retail Marketing Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Retail Marketing by Countries

10 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Segment by Application

12 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Author List

Disclosure Section

Research Methodology

Data Source

