Electric range extender is an auxiliary power unit (APU) which is used to drive the electric generator for charging the battery to continue supply electricity to vehicle’s electric motor. The main function of electric range extender is to upsurge the vehicle’s range. The rising demand of engine downsizing and growing demand of driving range extension of the electric vehicles are some of the major driver which fuels the electric range extender market in the forecast period.

Leading Electric Range Extender Market Players:

1. Rheinmetall AG

2. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

3. BMW

4. Magna International Inc.

5. Plug Power

6. Delta Motorsport

7. Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

8. General Motors Company

9. FEV

10. Ceres Power plc

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the electric range extender market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

Worldwide Electric Range Extender Market to 2027 research report conveys industry business patterns and the undertaking information, tolerating one to grasp clients and the stock driving gainfulness and yield development. The report highlights information on improvements and Global Electric Range Extender Market trends, drivers, revenue and furthermore available. The market report pulls in the most peculiar bits of knowledge of this business additionally makes Electric Range Extender Market- forecast that is important out there.

