The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The need to balance the gap between yield and fertilizer intensity, together with the urge to increase productivity drives the growth of the nitrogenous fertilizers market. Increasing awareness about soil profile and nutritional level balance fuels the growth of the market. However, increasing concern and trend for organic consumption along with the unfavorable regulatory system restricts the fruitful development of the nitrogenous fertilizers market. Incrementing investments in agriculture, leading to an increase in input demand , acts as an opportunity that will bolster the growth of the nitrogenous fertilizers market in the near future.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005858/

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Agrium Inc.

2. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

3. CVR Partners, LP

4. Eurochem Group AG

5. Koch Industries, Inc.

6. OCI NV

7. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

8. SABIC Group

9. Sinofert Holdings Limited

10. Yara International ASA

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient used in the growth and development of crops. Nitrogen proffers better texture and color to crops and increases the overall agricultural productivity. Nitrogenous fertilizers are substances that are mineral & organic in nature and are used as a source of nitrogen nutrition for plants. They contain nitrous compounds like ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, and others. Nitrogenous fertilizers are of two types, organic fertilizers and green fertilizers. These fertilizers provide a balance in the nitrogen content in crops when they become depleted of their natural nitrogen stores.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005858/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market –Analysis 63

6. Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267