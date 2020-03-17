The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Graphite Electrode Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The growing demand of graphite electrode usage in EAF for production of iron and steel products will drive the demand growth for the graphite electrode market. Additionally, increasing demand of steel scrap recycling process will further imply in the demand growth for the graphite electrode market. Predominantly, upsurge in the prices of needle coke, an essential raw material for the production of graphite electrode, may hamper the growth for the graphite electrode market. However, graphite electrode application in EAF units provide flexibility in the production of steel and other non-ferrous products which will create opportunity for the graphite electrode market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.

2.GrafTech International

3.Graphite India Limited

4.HEG Limited

5.Kaifeng Carbon Co. Ltd

6.Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd

7.Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd

8.SEC CARBON LIMITED

9.SHOWA DENKO K.K.

10.Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

Global Graphite Electrode Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Graphite electrodes are used for the purpose of melting metal in electric arc furnace (EAF) system. Graphite electrodes provide transfer of electrical energy which produce high temperature to melt scrap metals in EAF method. Graphite electrodes are produced via using petroleum needle coke, coal tar pitch and additives. These electrodes are typically used in the steel and non-ferrous products. Graphite electrodes are used in different furnaces like direct current furnace, alternating current furnace and refining furnaces and others. Different grades like ultrahigh power, high power and regular power graphite electrodes are used in different furnace applications.

Graphite Electrode Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

