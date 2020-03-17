According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Plywood Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global plywood market was worth nearly US$ 41 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, The report further expects the market to cross US$ 55 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Plywood is an engineered wood material made from loose strands or fine layers of wood veneers. Typically, it is described as a combination of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and particle board, or chip board. It can be constructed by using different types of wood, including oak, teak, maple, ash and mahogany. Plywood is largely used for structural, marine, interior and exterior applications, ranging from formwork to internal paneling. Other than versatility, plywood offers various other benefits, such as increased stability, high strength to weight ratio, dimensional surface stability, and high impact and chemical resistance. Currently, plywood is available in various forms across the globe, which include decorative, tropical, flexible, birchwood, hardwood and softwood.

In recent years, developed regions, like Europe, have been experiencing a boost in construction activities. Thus, the increasing number of novel construction projects in these areas has attracted higher investments for expanding the overall production capacity of plywood. Other than this, growing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes have led to a shift toward premium-quality, aesthetically designed furniture across the globe, which is driving the market growth. Also, rising environmental concerns have escalated the demand for plywood as it is eco-friendly in nature.

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

The residential sector currently represents the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the global market share.

New Construction

Replacement

At present, the new construction segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to a rise in infrastructural and housing projects across the globe.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players are:

Georgia-Pacific LLC

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

Boise Cascade Company

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

SVEZA Forest Ltd.

Metsä Wood (Metsäliitto Cooperative)

Latvijas Finieris AS

Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.

Eksons Corporation Berhad (BHD)

