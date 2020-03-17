The retinal imaging device market was valued at US$ 1,868.06 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 2,836.99 million by 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global retinal imaging device market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Factors such as rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness, and technological advancements are likely to promote the growth of retinal imaging device market. However, factor such as high cost of OCT devices is likely to affect the market growth negatively during the forecast period. Among the geographic region, North America hold largest market share and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global retinal imaging device market.

The retinal imaging device market majorly consists of the players such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA), Epipole Ltd., Eyenuk, Inc., Forus Health Pvt Ltd., Imagine Eyes, Nikon Corporation, Optomed Plc, Phoenix Technology Group, LLC, Topcon Corporation among others. Company such as Revenio Group Corporation is focusing on inorganic strategies such as acquisition which has resulted in the expansion of its product portfolio and market growth.

The global retinal imaging device market, based on the device type, is segmented into fundus camera, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography. The fundus camera segment led the retinal imaging device market by device type in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, specialized eye care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users (academic institutes, research institutes and retail clinics).

The factors that are estimated to drive growth of the market include rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness and technological advancements. Whereas, the high cost of OCT devices is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The retinal imaging device market on the basis of type is segmented into fluorescein angiography, fundus camera and optical coherence tomography. In 2019, the fundus camera segment accounted for the largest market share in the global retinal imaging device market by device type. However, the optical coherence tomography segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The prominent factor which is likely to increase the growth of the segment is rising number of primary retinal diagnosis that can be done with handheld fundus cameras.

In the retinal imaging device market players have undertaken some organic and inorganic strategies, which have promoted its growth. Inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, agreements and partnerships and mergers between companies were widely performed. Company such as Revenio Group Oyj, Eyenuk, Inc. and Forus Health Pvt Ltd. have been implementing various inorganic developments in the market The strategy has assisted in bringing various changes in the retinal imaging device market. Whereas, organic strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others were performed in the retinal imaging device market.

