Amber Road, Inc. (United States), Aptean (United States), Integration Point, Inc. (United States), Oracle (United States), Precision Software (United States), Questa Web, Inc. (United States), MIQ Logistics (United States), Infor (United States), Thomson Reuters (United States), OCR Service, Inc. (United States), Cognizant (United States), Thomas Reuters Corporation (Canada), Descartes (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Livingston International (Canada), MIC Customs Solutions (Austria)

Trade refers to the transfer of goods and services from one place to another in exchange for money. The trade may take place across an international border or territories. In recent times, the global market witnessed a steady growth in overall trade worldwide. Globalization and growth of online retailing have increased subsequently across the border, the organization thus have inclined toward Trade management solution in order to reduce the complexity.

Trade Management refers to a platform which plans, optimize and execute all aspects of global trade. It allows the user to manage the trade efficiently across various region. It facilitates business to simplify and manage their trade processes. In such a way it maximizes the profit and reduces the risk of the supplier and the buyer involved in trading. These trade solutions are used in the various industry which includes transportation and logistics, government and public, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defence, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, others.

Market Trends: Globalization in Trade

Digital Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Additive Manufacturing (3D printing) and Blockchain Have Shaped Global Trade

Market Drivers: Complexity in Managing Global Trade

Government Rules and Regulation

Increasing Investment in Global Logistics Infrastructure

Rising Cross Border Sales

Restraints: Lack of Feasibility of The Tade Management Software

Risks for Regulatory Fines By Government Entities

Challenges: Lack of Capabilities To Manage GTM System

Data Safety and Security Concern

Constant Adoption of New Technology



Market Overview of Global Trade Management

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The Global Trade Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)

