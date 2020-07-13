Lactoferrin Market was prized at USD 183.9 million in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 389.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.3 %.

Lactoferrin is a multipurpose, iron-binding protein found in colostrum and breast milk. It plays an essential role in improving immunity, as it owns antitumor, antimicrobial, immunostimulant, anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, Lactoferrin works efficiently in the cure of stomach and intestinal ulcers, hepatitis C, and diarrhea. Whereas, its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties offer defense against bacterial and viral contagions. The Product is observing massive requests in Asia for a wide variety of nutritional applications, including infant formula, dietary additions, food & beverages, and sports nutrition. The overindulge of lactoferrin supplements can cause a skin rash, constipation, loss of appetite, etc. and, therefore, the lack of mindfulness about the ingesting and dosage of lactoferrin additions can be an upper limit in the development of the lactoferrin supplement market.

The increasing consciousness amid consumers concerning health and diet, along with the rising prevalence of skin-related health circumstances, is predictable to boost the demand. Lactoferrin is alleged to have antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, catalytic, and anti-allergic functions and properties, which is predicted to drive the product demand from pharmaceutical and personal care industries. The acne cure market is also consequently predictable to see healthy development during the estimated period. Numerous clinical trials have proven the capability of lactoferrin to treat acne and other such skin disorders efficiently. Due to its anti-provocative properties, lactoferrin eliminates the main food foundation for pathogens by nullifying its contributors. Increasing consumer consciousness towards gut fitness, joined with the increasing demand of lactoferrin to avoid bad-tempered bowel drive and bloating and reduces colonic inflammation, is expected to boost this section’s request for the prediction period. Consumer consciousness due to product advertising creativities taken by brand owners coupled with an inclination toward organic products with minimum side effects and higher efficiency is probable to additional boost the demand. Rising health awareness among consumers is a significant cause driving the development of the lactoferrin addition market as lactoferrin controls iron metabolism, acts as an antibacterial agent, has antioxidant properties and thus, helps in refining immunity. Besides, there has been a growth in the request for sports diet products due to the growing fitness trend among youths, which is likely to drive the lactoferrin addition market as lactoferrin offers nourishing value and is easy to eat.

The Asia Pacific developed as the leading regional section in 2019. China, India, and Japan were found to be the most important local markets for the product. This important share of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing spending volume of the consumers. The presence of a major consumer base in these countries, along with increasing birth rates among the population, is anticipated to create development opportunities.

The acne treatment market is also consequently expected to witness strong development during the prediction period. Numerous clinical trials have proven the capability of lactoferrin to efficiently treat acne and other such skin circumstances.

The consumer’s fondness for cosmeceutical products that syndicate cosmetic and pharmaceutical features, such as acne conduct and anti-aging, is increasingly becoming famous and is projected to see growth at 10% – 20% per annum in the Asia-Pacific region. Personal care is the primary market in China, Australia, and India. Lactoferrin is expected to record a surging demand in acne care products. Lactoferrin, combined with vitamin A and zinc, acts as a critical ingredient for mild to moderate acne. Dairy proteins are measured the most significant foundations of bioactive peptide. There has been a growth in the usage of these peptides in various sports nourishment and nutraceuticals, due to the rise in mindfulness on numerous health issues, along with rising people and growing disposable income.

Some of the leading players operating in the Global Lactoferrin Market NOW foods, Jarrow Formulas, Life Extension, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Glanbia Nutritionals, Synlait Milk Ltd., Metagenics, Inc., Naturade, Ingredia SA, Agennix Inc. and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

