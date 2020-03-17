A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Solar Light Tower Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Solar Light Tower Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Definition:

Growing demand for alternative energy and ease of installation are the key factors driving the growth of the solar light tower market. Solar lights are portable light fixtures composed of LED lamps, photovoltaic solar panels and rechargeable batteries. Solar light towers are mobile equipment that has one or more high-intensity electric lamps, solar panels and rechargeable batteries mounted wheeled vehicles of a portable light tower. These solar light towers are used in locations such as outdoor remote areas or rural areas where electric access from the main power grid is difficult. They help to illuminate roads, airports and many other areas. They can be used in residential areas without disturbing the public. In these towers, batteries provide power and an automated solar-based charging system keeps the batteries charged.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Generac Power Systems (United States),Atlas Copco (Sweden),Terex Corporation (United States),Wacker Neuson (Germany),Allmand Inc. (United States),Doosan Portable Power (United States),Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan),Multiquip Inc. (United States),JCB (United States),Ocean’s King Lighting (China)

Market Trends: High Demand for Portable Light Towers

Market Drivers: Increasing Popularity of the Solar Light Towers

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Storage Equipment

Expansions of the Industrial Areas

Ease of Use and Portable Design

Restraints: High Initial Cost for Solar Light Towers

Challenges: Less Energy Production in Cloudy Days

Less Awareness in Some Regions



Market Overview of Global Solar Light Tower

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The Global Solar Light Tower Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sales, Rental)

Application (Road and Bridge Construction, Emergency and Disaster Relief, Oil and Gas Work, Mining, Others)

Light Type (LED Light Tower, Metal Halide Light Tower)

