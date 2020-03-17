“

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil & Gas Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Oil & Gas Pipe market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Oil & Gas Pipe Market are Studied: Tenaris S.A., Valourec S.A., Mexichem Sab de C.V., Metalurgica Gerdau S.A., JSW Steel Limited, JFE Holdings Inc., Aliaxis Group S.A., China Steel Corporation, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Arcelor Mittal S.A.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Oil & Gas Pipe market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type:

Stainless Steel

PVC

HDPE

Other

Segmentation by Application:

Onshore Activities

Offshore Activities

Reasons to Buy this Report:

✒ Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Oil & Gas Pipe industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

✒ Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Oil & Gas Pipe trends

✒ Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

✒ Future Prospects: Current Oil & Gas Pipe developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Oil & Gas Pipe industry are looked into in this portion of the study

✒ Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

✒ Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 PVC

1.4.4 HDPE

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore Activities

1.5.3 Offshore Activities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Oil & Gas Pipe Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.2.2 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.4.2 China Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Production

4.5.2 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil & Gas Pipe Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue by Type

6.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Tenaris S.A.

8.1.1 Tenaris S.A. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.1.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Valourec S.A.

8.2.1 Valourec S.A. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.2.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mexichem Sab de C.V.

8.3.1 Mexichem Sab de C.V. Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.3.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

8.4.1 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.4.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 JSW Steel Limited

8.5.1 JSW Steel Limited Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.5.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

8.6.1 JFE Holdings Inc. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.6.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Aliaxis Group S.A.

8.7.1 Aliaxis Group S.A. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.7.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 China Steel Corporation

8.8.1 China Steel Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.8.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

8.9.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.9.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Arcelor Mittal S.A.

8.10.1 Arcelor Mittal S.A. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil & Gas Pipe

8.10.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Oil & Gas Pipe Upstream Market

11.1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Oil & Gas Pipe Raw Material

11.1.3 Oil & Gas Pipe Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Oil & Gas Pipe Distributors

11.5 Oil & Gas Pipe Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

