Global Aircraft Tires Market was prized at USD 1.1 billion in 2019, and it is predictable to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3 %, over the forecast period.

An aircraft tire is a cultured, computer-designed, and multi-constituent product. Aircraft tires are produced using numerous materials. However, the primary raw constituents include rubber, steel, fabric, and chemicals. Proper assortment and maintenance of tires significantly increase the safety and performance of an aircraft. Aircraft tire tread patterns are designed to allow stability in high crosswind circumstances to improve traction and grip and channel water away to avoid hydroplaning. Aircraft tires play an essential role in the aircraft presentation and are designed to carry heavy loads at high speeds in the minimum and lightest configuration possible.

The reasons such as growth in demand for commercial aviation and military aircraft drive the development of the aircraft tires market. Besides, the rise in universal air passengers due to surge in disposable income and growth in business actions is predictable to increase the market growth in approaching years. On the other hand, strict regulations and an incomplete number of producers confine market development. Moreover, a rise in technical progressions in the manufacturing process is expected to provide a profitable opportunity for the growth of the market. The procurement of newer generation aircraft in the military and commercial sectors is one of the major causes of the growth of the aircraft tires market.Airlines are making procedures for functioning in new ends and travel routes with the intent of growing air travel. This is predictable to make the commercial section register the highest CAGR during the prediction period. The long-term agreements with the existing top players in the market are predicted to act as a fence for the entry of new players into the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the uppermost growth during the prediction period. Airlines in this region are participating in acquiring newer generation aircraft. The rising tourism in countries like South Korea, Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam, has augmented the passenger transportation of this area. The aviation market in the Asia-Pacific region is predictable to move ahead of the North American aviation market in the next few years.

Growth in geo-political tension has led to augmented savings in the defense sector, as numerous countries want authority in air defense. Moreover, the number of worldwide air passengers is growing due to increasing disposable income and development in business activity. This, in turn, has been pouring the global aircraft tire market in current years. Besides, freshly, there has been an increasing number of events of air crashes. Some of these air accidents occur due to mechanical faults of tires. FAA has addressed the issue and applied proper strategies related to the project of aircraft. This leads to the recurrent auxiliary of aircraft tires, and this is a prime factor for the growth of the aircraft tire market in recent decades.

Technically progression in aircraft tires is serving in falling mass, offer successful landings, and long life span—this aids in decreasing the functioning cost, thus pushing the request for advanced aircraft tires worldwide. Up-gradation and construction of international airports in emerging countries are pouring the global aircraft tire market. The application of IoT in aircraft tires is transforming the airplane tire market across the globe. Aircraft engineering company Safran and aircraft tire manufacturing company Michelin presented connected tires for the aeronautical industry in 2017. These tires are contained with an electronic pressure sensor, which will detect the inflation pressure and recover the ground maintenance. Innovation in connected tires is triggering the competition for aircraft tire creators and raising the acceptance of related tires across the sphere.

Key players in the aircraft tires market include: Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited (UK), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Michelin Group (France), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Petlas (Turkey), Desser Tire & Rubber Co., LLC (US), Specialty Tires of America, Inc. (US), Sentury Tire (China), WILKERSON COMPANY, INC. (US), and Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd. (China).

