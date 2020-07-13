Lyme Disease Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Emerging Drugs by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on “Lyme disease – Pipeline Insight, 2020”.

“Lyme disease Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Lyme disease market. A detailed picture of the Lyme disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Lyme disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Lyme disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Lyme disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lyme disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

The key players in Lyme Disease market are:

Valneva

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Valneva SE

Sanofi

And many others

Drugs covered

VLA15

And many others

Lyme disease Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Lyme disease Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Lyme disease Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Lyme disease report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Lyme disease across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

The report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Lyme disease across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Lyme disease therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Lyme disease research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Lyme disease.

Report highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Lyme disease .

. In the coming years, the Lyme disease market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market. The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lyme disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Lyme disease treatment market. Several potential therapies for Lyme disease are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Lyme disease market size in the coming years.

treatment market. Several potential therapies for are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the market size in the coming years. Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Lyme disease) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions

What are the current options for Lyme disease treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Lyme disease ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Lyme disease ?

? How many Lyme disease emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Lyme disease ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Lyme disease market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Lyme disease ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Lyme disease therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Lyme disease and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Lyme disease ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Lyme disease?

