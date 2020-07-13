Coating Resins Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Coating Resins Market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, application and region. The coating resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coating resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Stringent government regulations related to emission norms and increasing demand for coating resins from the electronic market will drive the demand for coating resins market. Furthermore, growing demand for the UV-curable, waterborne coating resins will propel the demand to grow further in the forecasted period. Predominantly, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the coatings resins market. However, increasing demand for low VOC emitting coating and growing demand for coating resin for housing and construction applications will determine the potential opportunities for coating resins market.

Key Players: Allnex Netherlands B.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Covestro, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC., Polynt-Reichhold, Royal DSM N.V., The Sherwin©\Williams Company, Wacker Chemie

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the coating resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The coating resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

