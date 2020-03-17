Data Monetization is refer to a positive and measurable impact on business revenue by using data effectively. There are many ways to utilize data that can impact costs or revenue. The two types of data monetization are direct monetization that refers to more than selling users raw data. And monetization indirect this data monetization desires user to think about data as a strategic asset in new ways.

Data Monetization Market is valued at USD 179.82 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 757.22 Billion By 2025 with CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global Data Monetization market are 1010data, Accenture, Adastra, Cisco, Dawex, Elevondata, Emu Analytics, Gemalto, Google, IBM, iConnectiva, Infosys, Mahindra Comviva, Monetize Solutions, Narrative, NESS, NETSCOUT, Openwave Mobility, Optiva, Paxata , Reltio, SAP, SAS, and Virtusa and others.

Get [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/DiscountOffers/RequestOffer/460

Market Dynamics-

Major factors driving the global data monetization market are use of data in various ways to enhance the business such as to advanced analytics and visualization, increasing use of external data sources, increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making and increasing volume in variety of business. The ability to use and monetized data to help almost in every type of business provides strength to the market. Therefore, driving value from data must now be expected as part an overall business strategy such used of data in various businesses is becoming trend to get a deep knowledge of the market such factor drives the market growth. However, some factors such as improper implementation of security protocols may cause data and security theft may restrain the market growth. Moreover, some advance technology to collecting data may provide opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Data Monetization Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Data Monetization Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Data Monetization Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Data Monetization Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Component:

Tools

Services Support and maintenance Consulting Implementation



By Data Type:

Customer data

Product data

Financial data

Supplier data

By Business Function:

Sales and marketing

Supply chain management

Operations

Finance

Others (R&D, HR, and legal)

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom

Consumer goods and retail

Media and entertainment

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utilities

Healthcare

Others

Get Full information of This [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/data-monetization-market-industry