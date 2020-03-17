Contract research organizations are also known as clinical research organization and these companies provide support to the lifescience industry by providing them research services on contract basis. These organizations are designed to reduce the manufacturing cost of novel drug and also provide easy access to the market. These organizations also offer clinical trials to the pharmaceutical or medical devices companies which also help them to get FDA or EMA approval for the product without any extra expenses. These approvals are required by the company to assure the safety and efficacy of the product.

Contract Research Organization Market is valued at USD 39.1 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 64.5 Billion By 2025 with CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Some major key players for Contract Research Organization market are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, LLC, ICON Plc, Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman), Inc., InVentiv Health, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Service Type Development, INC Research Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc., and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. among others.

Increase in the novel drug development by the pharmaceutical companies and increase in research and development activities over the period of time are expected drive the growth of Contract research organization

Some of the major factors drives the growth of contract research organization market over the period of time include the novel drug development by the pharmaceutical companies. The constant increase in the chronic disorders is expected to raise the demand for advanced drug for the treatment and for this pharmaceutical companies are constantly striving for the same. Furthermore, increase in research and development activities are expected to fuel the growth of contract research organization market over the near future. Moreover, increase investment by the government to further promote the research and development activities for the drug development are expected to create ample opportunities in the market. However, High cost and intellectual property rights are expected to hamper the growth of contract research organization market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation –

By Service Type

Early Phase Development Services

Clinical research services

Laboratory services

Consulting services

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Clinical pharmacology

Cardiology

Infectious disease

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Gastroenterology and hepatology

Others

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Academic institutes

