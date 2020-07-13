Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast, and Pipeline Analysis

LGS therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with eight active therapeutic candidates in different stages of development.

LGS is a rare and severe form of epilepsy that mostly affects individuals during infancy or early childhood. This syndrome has the tendency to develop between the age of one to eight years in children, and can be characterized by polymorphic seizures and neuropsychological decline. The cause of this syndrome can be symptomatic, which is secondary to an underlying brain disorder or it can be cryptogenic, which means the exact cause of the disease is unknown.

The companies in the LGS therapeutics pipeline have shown positive clinical trial results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in September 2018, Zogenix Inc, announced positive data from the Phase II trial of ZX008, for treatment of refractory patients with LGS. The results of the study concluded that ZX008 was generally well tolerated.

Some of the key players involved in the development of LGS therapeutics in the late and mid stages of development include Zogenix Inc, Eisai Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.