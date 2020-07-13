Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

“Europe automotive cybersecurity market reached $506.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 15.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to increasing adoption of autonomous cars and connected vehicles with more electronic content per vehicle in the region.

Highlighted with 43 tables and 75 figures, this 144-page report “Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automotive cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Product Type, Product Form, Threat Type, Application, Automotive Component, Vehicle Type, and Country.

Based on Solution, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware-based Solution

• Software-based Solution

• Network-based Solution

• Service Solution

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

• Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS)

Based on Product Form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Built-in Cybersecurity Solutions

• Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions

Based on Threat Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Direct Physical Attacks

• Indirect Physical Vulnerabilities

• Wireless Vulnerabilities

• Sensor Fooling Vulnerabilities

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Authentication and Access Control

• Protection from External Attacks

• Risk Detection & Incident Response

Based on Automotive Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Telematics System

• Infotainment System

• Powertrain System

• On-board Diagnostics (OBD)

• Communication System

• ADAS & Safety System

• Other Component Systems

Based on Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Based on Vehicle Connectivity, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Non-connected Vehicles

Connected Vehicles

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Communication

• Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) Communication

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Conventional Vehicles

• Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Propulsion, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Traditional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Application, Automotive Component, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe automotive cybersecurity market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Airbiquity

Aptiv

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Technologies

Audi

BMW

Bosch Cybersecurity

ESCRYPT GmbH

Ford 182

General Motors

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Harman International

Karamba Security

Nissan

Saferide Technologies Ltd

Toyota

Trillium Secure Inc.

Upstream Security

Vector Informatik GmbH

Volkswagen

