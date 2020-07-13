3D Scanner Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2023 Industry Research Report| (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis)

3D scanners capture the share of physical objects and replicate it for the construction of 3D models. Tin a report circulated by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D scanner market has been assessed to strike 7.11% CAGR across the evaluation period 2016 to 2022. The market, in terms of revenue, is estimated to reach a valuation of 5.83 Billion by 2022.

The construction industry uses the product as a step forward towards the adoption of advanced technologies. It facilitates minimum wastage while accelerating the process of construction. The growth of the construction industry is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the 3D scanner market in the years to come. The dental CAD/CAM market is also projected to play a key role in the development of the 3D scanner market in the foreseeable future. It has been projected that the rising applications, along with increasing technological developments, are anticipated to drive market growth over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into optical scanner, laser scanner, and structured light scanner.

Based on vertical, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into healthcare, media & entertainment, and aerospace.

On the basis of range, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into medium range, short range, and long range.

Based on offering, the 3D scanner market has been divided into hardware and aftermarket service.

On the basis of product, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, tripod mounted, and desktop.

Based on application, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into rapid prototyping, quality inspection, digital archiving, and topographical surveys.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global 3D scanner market has been covered in this report that identifies four key regions – North America, Asia (Pacific), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regional segments are then sub-segmented and studied on a country-level basis. North America is presumed to hold the dominant share of the global market in the years to come. The region is equipped with advanced technological infrastructure which is anticipated to direct the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific exhibits growth potential on account of the burgeoning construction industry. Increasing investments in infrastructural development in the region are poised to lead the expansion of the 3D scanner market over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Hexagon AB (Sweden), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.), GOM mbH (Germany), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany) are few of the major participants of the global 3D scanner market. These players are expected to leverage technological advancements to stay ahead of the curve. It is presumed to intensify competition among the players over the next couple of years.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Polyga, a pioneer in 3D scanning technologies, has announced the launch of MeasureXL, its first optical CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine), a 3D measurement system.

In August 2019, Samsung, a South Korean multinational conglomerate, has announced the launch of a 3D scanner app for Galaxy Note 10+. The app uses a 3D time of flight sensor for creating a 3D graphical replica of the object.

In May 2019, Québec-based 3D scanner company, Peel 3D, has announced the launch of a new affordable 3D scanner, Peel 2. The product comes with three cameras designed to deliver ‘unparalleled realism.’

In May 2019, Evatronix SA, a Polish 3D scanner manufacturer, has announced the launch of eviXmatic inspection system.

