Microdermabrasion Market – Covid19 Impact, Demand, Analysis and Regional Growth by 2023

Microdermabrasion Market Scenario

Microdermabrasion is a minimal invasive technique involving spraying of tiny crystal for removal of thicker and even outer layer of skin. The microdermabrasion treatment diminished fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, reducing the appearance of superficial pigmentation and sun damage. This procedure helps in thickening of collagen which results in younger skin complexion.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeon in 2015, nearly 15.9 million surgical and minimally invasive procedures were carried out in United States. The increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetics procedures is key driver to upsurge the market growth. Moreover, there is growing demand for microdermabrasion devices owing to more awareness and consciousness in people about their looks. Attraction of the youth towards western lifestyle and extensive use of cosmetics for skin care accelerate the growth of the market.

Apart from this, advantages like quick recovery, less time consumption and better results boosts the market growth. Additionally, development of new technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for cosmetics also influence the growth of the market.

The availability of alternative treatments like vibraderm, exfoliating products, chemical peels, photo abrasion and laser resurfacing are major restraints in market growth. On the other hand, factors such as high procedural costs and risks of side effects followed by increasing use of the lasers in dermatology will retrain the market growth during the 2017 to 2023.

The global microdermabrasion market is approximate to reach USD 802.44 million by 2023 from USD 609.79 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.42% from 2017 to 2023.

Global Microdermabrasion Market –Competitive Landscape

The global microdermabrasion market is observed to be growing due to increasing developments by the prominent players in this market like Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Altair Instruments, Derma TX and other companies which boosts global microdermabrasion market. The key players in this market focuses on strategy to maintain its position in this market such as use of advanced technology for developing products, tie-ups with online portals and collaborations with other companies.

April, 2017 Johnson & Johnson announced tie-up with online portal aCommerce for selling company’s skincare product brands Neutrogena and Aveeno skincare. This collaboration helped the company to increase its skincare market in Philippines.

January, 2017 Derma TX Advanced skin care launched a microdermabrasion system for treatment of specific skincare issue. This launch aided rise in the company’s business in cosmeceutical skincare products.

March, 2014 Proctor & Gamble Beauty scientists offered insights into new ingredient formulation and effective skin care routines at 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Proctor & Gamble researchers showcased advanced studies in skincare technologies which included topics like cellular bioenergetics, anti-aging technologies, sensitive body wash efficiency and microdermabrasion systems.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is leading region in global microdermabrasion market owing to increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, rising demands for outpatient and minimally invasive microdermabrasion procedures, and growing expenses on the cosmetics within this region.

The European region holds second largest market share in the global microdermabrasion market due to increasing incidence of skin related problems and increasing demand for anti-wrinkle and anti-aging treatments. Additionally, growing awareness about use of advanced technologies for skincare and rising healthcare expenditure facilities boosts the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increased consumer awareness about aesthetic skin care treatment and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing prevalence of dermal conditions fuels the market growth in this region. Further, increasing prevalence and growing incidence of conditions of hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, and others fuels the market growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa is the least growing market due to lack of awareness about microdermabrasion procedure and presence of poor countries especially in African region. The Middle East dominates the market in this region owing to huge healthcare expenditure and developed healthcare sector. Additionally, the presence of developed countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia boosts the microdermabrasion market in this region.

