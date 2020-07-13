North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron) – Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, North American Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the North American Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2038558

The North American Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market is projected to reach USD 49 Million by 2024 from USD 36 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the North American Radiation Protection Apron Market:

Infab Corporation (US)

Bar•Ray Products (US)

Burlington Medical LLC (US)

Shielding International Inc. (US)

AliMed Inc. (US)

“Front protection aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American Medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018”

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in end-user facilities such as dental clinics and hospital settings.

“Lead aprons accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018”

On the basis of material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2038558

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Trained Radiologic Technologists

3.2.1.2 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

3.2.1.3 Growing Number of Orthopedic and Spine Surgeries

3.2.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 No Mandate for Using Lead Aprons During Dental X-Ray Procedures in the US

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Discomfort and Pain Due to the Heavy Weight of Lead Aprons

4 North American Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market, By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Front Protection Aprons

4.3 Vest and Skirt Aprons

4.4 Other Aprons

5 North American Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lead Aprons

5.3 Light Lead Composite Aprons

5.4 Lead-Free Aprons

….And More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2038558