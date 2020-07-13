Small Molecule API Market Estimated To Be Developing At a CAGR Of 7.0 % during 2020-2027 | Insights MRFR

Global Small Molecule API Market – Overview

Development in the small molecule API can be attributed due to the growth observed in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector. Market reports linked to the healthcare sector along with published reports on other sectors have been lately made available by Market Research Future, which has also published a report on this market. The industry for small molecule API is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0 percent while touching revenues worth $279.7 billion in revenue approximately from 2016 to 2027.

The increasing growth of pharmaceutical sector has been beneficial to the expansion of the small molecule API market. Cardiovascular disorder segment is expected to grow at positively in the forecast period owing to increased consumer demand. The ease of procurement of raw materials has been advantageous to the development of the industry further. The industry is expected to gain momentum with the development of better distribution networks that will accelerate industry growth in the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis

The corporate strategy of the competitors in the market is focused currently on capitalizing the dynamic pace of technological innovations which have led to plenty of changes both in terms of product development and handling competition. This particular trend has enabled portfolio improvement along with the affinity for diversification in the sector, which has indirectly enabled the players to use the valuable state of dealings available in this industry. The use of these prospects by contenders, who are trying to cultivate their industry stake by intensive expansion can stimulate the expansion of this industry. The companies are also moreover trying to create and capture financial in a suitable manner. This has elevated the potential for the forthcoming growth period significantly. The strategic decision-making process has increased the productivity of companies so that they maintain their company’s liquidity and sustain feasible to take effective choices in terms of strategy designing and implementation.

A few of the major contenders in this industry are:

Allergan Plc

Aurobindo Pharma

Albemarle Corporation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Cambrex Corporation

Lonza and more.

Industry Segments

The Small Molecule API Industry globally has been segmented on the basis of types which include biological API and synthetic/chemical API. On the basis of application the industry is divided into oncology, immunological disorders, cardiovascular, diabetes among others. On the basis of manufacturing method, the industry is divided into contract manufacturing and in-house.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The small molecule API industry covers five regions majorly such as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. The North American region is the biggest market for the small molecule API industry. The European region is the next largest region for the small molecule API industry. Additionally, the Asia pacific region is estimated to be the most rapidly growing region for small molecule API industry.

Industry Updates:

March 2018 Arcinova, a UK based company, which provides integrated end to end solutions and standalone services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies will now have access to Sterling Pharma Solutions’ scale up and pilot plant assets, which will match the company’s existing abilities. Sterling Pharma Solutions which is also based in UK and is located 28 miles from the Arcinova site. The premises include pilot plant assets that range between 50lt up to 1300lt capacity, with a 5-100kg batch generation capability. The combined service offering will enable Arcinova to ensure technical transfer from grams to 100’s kilogram scale and is intended to guarantee an integrated premises to meet their clients’ drug substance requests, from preclinical up to full scale commercial launch stages. Sterling Pharma Solutions is a provider of small molecule API development and services to the pharmaceutical industry globally.

