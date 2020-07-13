Veterinary Anti-infectives market – Industry Analysis by Product Type, Market by Region’s and Forecast, 2016-2022

Veterinary Anti-infective is a general term for any medicine or drugs which are capable of inhibiting the growth, proliferation, spread of an infectious organism or destroying it outright. This term includes antibiotics, antifungals, anthelmintics, antimalarials, antiprotozoals, antituberculosis agents, and antivirals.
The primary end users are the veterinary clinics, animal farms etc.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers:
During the breeding practises in the farms or the transportation of the animals or even randomly, they get infected by dangerous pathogens and strains of influenza viruses. The growing meat consumption of animal meat like chicken and pork adds human beings to the exposure of these harmful pathogens, which could be really fatal at times. So veterinary checkups have become extremely important to reduce or prevent these.
The acceptance of the pets as family members has encouraged the spending on their healthcare too. Owing to global awareness sometimes regular veterinary services are availed simply due to the deterrence of occurrence of diseases.
Drug regulations are much more lenient compared to the human scenario. As a result much fewer hurdles are faced for new drug, additives and medicine launches for the animals.
Market Restraints:
Rising costs of the researches, strict policies in some countries are the major hindrances in the Market Opportunities:
Market opportunities mainly lie in government incentives and advancements in biotechnology.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented into the following categories:
Based on disease:
Rabies
Brucellosis
Leptospirosis
Influenza
Rift Valley fever
Newcastle disease
Nipah virus infection
Hendra virus infection
Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome virus
On the basis of products:
Bymarbofloxacin
FlorfenicolSprays
Freeze-dried ceftiofurCollars
Beta-lactams
Oxytetracycline
Aminosidine
On the basis of animals:
Companion animals
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others
Farm animals
Cattle
Swine
Poultry
Fish
Sheep
On the basis of the geographic distribution of the markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Geographic Analysis:
North America is the current global leader in the market followed by Latin America. The Asia Pacific nations are the fastest growing market in this sector and are predicted to bypass the North America in the near future.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the market are:
Bayer Healthcare
BoehringerIngelheim
Ceva Animal Health, Inc.
Elanco
Merck
Merial (Animal Health Division of Sanofi)
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
