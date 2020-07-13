Vendor Neutral Archive & PACS Market – overview and scope ,Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth, till 2022

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) are considered prominent markets in the medical image management industry.VNA is a medical imaging technology in which images are stored in a standard format with a standard interface, such that they can be accessed through various PACS. By bringing about the sought-after changes in the clinical workflow and by enhancing the availability and unification of data, VNAs have the ability to provide optimised patient care.Owing to the popularity of VNA solutions, the Vendor Neutral Archive and PACS market is currently in the growth phase of its product lifecycle.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065109

Market Dynamics

The major driving forces for the vendor neutral archive market include the need for a centralized storage of standard-compliant imaging data coupled with government initiatives that favor the use of advanced cost-effective imaging information systems. The recovery cost of medical image and technological advancements are additional factors propelling the market growth considerably. Consolidation of patient data by incorporating VNAs with electronic health records is one of the prominent trends observed in this market.

Conversely, issues like the misinterpretation of the VNA concept, prolonged VNA lifecycles that sway the buying decisions of users and data breach incidencesare the potential obstacles to the expansion of the market on a global scale. Furthermore, factors such as complexity of technology and lack of harmonization in the industry may impede the growth of the market to some extent. However, these inhibiting factors are expected to be resolved in the forecast period, surging the global VNA market.

Market Segmentation

The VNA and PACS market is fragmented on the basis of its delivery mode, business mode, vendors, instrument type, and components.

Delivery Mode

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Complete Cloud-hosted VNA

Business Mode

Enterprise

Departmental

Vendors

Independent

Commercial

Instrument Type

X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the market with the largest consumer base in the world, followed closely by Europe. The Asia Pacific market, which consists of fast-developing economies such as India, China, and Japan, has remained largely untapped.However, this market is expanding steadily and is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of information technology.Developing countries with a large patient base have a higher requirement for the VNA and PACS technologies than the rest of the world.

Key Players

Acuo Technologies (U.S.) is the market leader, followed by other prominent players of the VNA and PACS market such as Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Carestream Health (U.S.), BridgeHead Software (U.K.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Merge Health (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), and TeraMedica (U.S.).The recent market trends such as mergers and acquisitions show that smaller companies are working with bigger ones for advanced innovations by utilizing their core competencies.The future of this industry looks pretty optimistic, offering huge potential in the health care sector.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065109

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

<<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>

U.S. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutics Market

North America Fetal Surgery Market

Gene Therapy Market

Cyber Security In Healthcare Market

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market

U.S. Medical Alert Systems Market

Telepathology Service Market

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609