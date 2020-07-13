Side View Camera System Market by Camera Type (Single Camera & Multi-Camera), Component (Camera, ECU, and Display), Vehicle (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle)– Global Forecast to 2027

According to Market Study Report, Side View Camera System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Side View Camera System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Side-View Camera System Market is projected to grow from USD 2 Million in 2020 to USD 388 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 112.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Side View Camera System Market:

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Continental AG (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Samvardhana Motherson (India)

Magna International (Canada)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Stoneridge (US)

“Favorable regulation and early adoption of technology is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Due to favorable regulations for side view camera systems and early adoptions in countries such as Germany. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by a significant demand for increasing innovations and production volume in China, Japan, South Korea. For instance, Japanese luxury automaker Lexus launched ES300h version L sedan with side view camera systems in 2018.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.3.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Risk Assessment & Ranges

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Side View Camera System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2020–2027)

4.2 Europe is Expected to Lead the Global Side View Camera System Market in 2022

4.3 Side View Camera System Market, By Component and Camera Type

4.4 Side View Camera System Market, By Component Type

4.5 Side View Camera System Market, By Camera Type

4.6 Side View Camera System Market, By Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lower Fuel Consumption

5.2.1.2 Improved Ergonomics of Luxury Cars

5.2.1.3 Increased Production of Light & Heavy Trucks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reliability of Technology

5.2.2.2 Behavioral Changes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Demand for Active Safety Features (Real Time)

5.2.3.3 Growth of Electric Vehicle (EV)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Country-Specific Regulations

5.2.4.2 High R&D Cost

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Vehicle Model Analysis for Side View Camera System Market

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Side View Camera System Manufacturers

5.6 Side View Camera System Market, Scenarios (2019–2027)

5.6.1 Side View Camera System Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Side View Camera System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Side View Camera System Market, Pessimistic Scenario

……And more

