Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Players 2022

Molecular Diagnostics is used to detect risk, diagnose and monitor diseases. It is used to decide which set of techniques will work for a particular individual thus offering prospects of personalized medicine. The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market is on the rise with the advancements in the field of Molecular Biology. Product innovation and incorporation of cutting edge technology has led to growth in the market.
Market Dynamics
The ubiquity of infectious diseases, cancer, etc. is a major factor driving the market. The increasing acceptance of personalized medicine also adds to growth of the market. On the other hand, complex regulatory structure involved is a bump that should be leapt through. The emerging markets of India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have significant growth opportunities for the industry.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the grounds of application, the technology used, the products and the services provided, the software. The reagents and the kits market accounts for the largest share of the sales in the industry.
Based on application, the market is classified into infectious diseases, oncology, microbiology, etc. Technology partitions the market into microarrays, hybridization, etc. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital & academic laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, nursing homes, point-of-care settings, and self-testing).
Geographical Analysis
North America dominates the market followed by Europe. However, the growing market of the Asia-Pacific which includes the countries like India, China, Japan and Australia is touted to grow at high rate owing to a massive amounts of funds being channeled into Research and Development.
The factors which led to the North America becoming a leader in the industry were Government funding, growing applications of MDx in genetic disarrays and cancer screening, and ease of use of self-monitoring techniques. Molecular Diagnostics is an emerging market and requires a lot of research and innovations. A lot of investment is required to expect returns, making it largely unassailable for developing countries. However, with increasing impetus on economic reform and FDI in several emerging countries, the situation is expected to improve over the forecast period.
The key players in the diagnostic market are –
Roche Diagnostics (USA)
Hologic Corporation (USA)
Qiagen (Netherlands)
Myriad Genetics (USA)
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Grifols (Germany)
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
