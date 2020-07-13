Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Urinalysis Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Urinalysis Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Global Urinalysis Market is projected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled in the Urinalysis Market:

Seimens Healthineers (Germany)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Cardinal Health (US)

Arkray Inc (Japan)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Alere Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary)

DIRUI (China)

ACON Laboratories (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

URIT Medical Electronic Ltd. (China)

“Consumables accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019”

By product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment includes pregnancy and fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, while the instruments segment includes automated urine analyzers, semi-automated urine analyzers, and point-of-care urine analyzers.

“Pregnancy and fertility tests segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019”

The urinalysis market, by test type, is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. The pregnancy & fertility tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019 while the sediment urinalysis segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Urinalysis: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Urinalysis Market, By Product (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Urinalysis Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Kidney Diseases and Urinary Tract Infections

5.2.1.2 Shift Towards Automation in Sediment Analysis

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Urinalysis

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Integrated Systems for Urinalysis

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Automated Analyzers Affecting Market Penetration in Emerging Economies

6 Urinalysis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Pregnancy & Fertility Kits

6.2.1.1 Need for Rapid Pregnancy Testing to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Dipsticks

6.2.2.1 Dipsticks are Used Regularly Due to Their Low Cost and Ease of Use

6.2.3 Disposables

6.2.3.1 Wide Usage of Urine Collection Cups Will Drive the Market for Disposables

6.2.4 Reagents

6.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Controls and Calibrators to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Automated Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.1 Biochemical Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Kidney Diseases and Urinary Tract Infections Will Increase the Demand for Automated Biochemical Analyzers

6.3.1.2 Sediment Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1 Microscopy Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1.1 Increased Adoption of Automated Microscopy Analyzers to Drive Market Growth

6.3.1.2.2 Flow Cytometry Analyzers

6.3.1.2.2.1 Accuracy and Sensitivity of Flow Cytometry Technique to Drive the Adoption of These Analyzers

6.3.1.3 Integrated Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.3.1 Higher Workload in Hospitals and Laboratories to Drive the Adoption of Integrated Systems

6.3.2 Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers

6.3.2.1 Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers are Used Extensively Due to Their Low Cost and Ease of Use

6.3.3 Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers

6.3.3.1 Need for Rapid Testing to Drive the Demand for Poc Devices

……And More

