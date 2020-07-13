Silicon Impression Material Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The advancement in medical technology and equipment is enabling a wider scope of medical science.The need of bio based materials that can be used either as a replacement or aid in the functioning of other, organs without disturbing their natural function has augmented. Silicone impression materials, therefore, have gained significant traction in the market due to their wide and varied applications. A silicone impression material can be used to replicate a given object with specified dimension. It is used to imprint a form of teeth or any other part of the oral cavity, and then this cavity , thus, reproducing the oral cavity space. These materials are also used in custom ear moulds and hearing aid shells to take ear impression of an individual with audio impairing. By using silicon impression material

Silicone Impression Material Market: Segmentation

The silicon impression materials market is segmented on the basis of:

Flow characteristics

Composition

Application

On the basis of flow, the silicone impression material is segmented into:

Light body

Medium to heavy body

On the basis of chemistry, the silicone impression material market is segmented into:

Additional silicone (A-silicones)

Condensation silicone(C-silicones)

On the basis of application, the silicone impression material market is segmented into:

Medical application

Industrial application

Consumer products application

Silicone Impression Material Market: Drivers & Restraints

The wide application of silicone impression material in various fields is driving its market growth currently. The increasing oral health awareness is leading to a significant rise in the market for silicone impression materials. in-ear speakers for surveillance listening to hearing aids, the silicone impression market has grown significantly over the years and continues to grow. Besides, the rise in popularity of silicone impression materials is attributed to factors such as their flexible handling properties, wide acceptance by people and favourable physical properties. However, the dimensional instability of these materials and availability of polymer substitutes which are cheaper than silicone impression materials are among the factors that are restraining growth of the silicone impression material market currently.

Silicone Impression Material Market: Regional Outlook

The silicone impression material market is geographically segmented into 4 regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe, due to their emphasis on healthcare, are the major regions that are driving the growth of the silicone impression market currently, are expected to exhibit a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. The emerging countries in Asia Pacific, especially China and India, are expected to witness a strong demand for silicone impression materials and, thus, would be the emerging markets during the forecast period. Followed by Asia Pacific silicone impression, MEA, Latin America and Japan are expected to exhibit strong growth in the demand of silicone impression material market owing to developing

Silicone Impression Material Market: Key Players

Though the silicon impression material market is regionally segmented, some key players identified in the silicon impression material market globally; are Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Shin-Etsu., Coltene Group Neosil, Crown Delta Corporation, Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, GC among many others

