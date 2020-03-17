A key enabler in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, mobile healthcare – or mHealth – refers to the use of mobile connectivity and associated technologies across the healthcare continuum. Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly embracing mHealth as a means to enhance care coordination, maximize outreach, boost patient engagement and improve outcomes, while minimizing costs.

Keen to monetize their vast wireless network assets, mobile operators view mHealth as a substantial revenue opportunity – and many are extending beyond providing pure connectivity services, towards end-to-end mHealth offerings such as remote patient monitoring.

mHealth also offers a wealth of opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from accelerated clinical trial innovation and medication adherence monitoring to securing the supply chain and combating counterfeit drugs. In addition, with the increasing prevalence of mobile apps that provide therapeutic impact, the digital therapeutics space is beginning to emerge, which may one day rival mainstream pharmaceuticals in areas such as chronic disease care.

Other stakeholders that are set to benefit from mHealth include but are not limited to connected medical and wearable device OEMs, app developers, Big Data and analytics specialists, cloud computing giants, and even ride-hailing providers such as Uber and Lyft – whose platforms are increasingly being integrated with healthcare IT systems, letting healthcare providers improve their level of care by booking rides for their patients.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Telecom & IT estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.

The “mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts“ report presents an in-depth assessment of the mHealth ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for mHealth investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 5 submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe

mHealth technology

Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth

Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem

mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives

mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications

mHealth deployment case studies

Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

mHealth future roadmap: 2018 – 2030

Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem: cloud-based mHealth services, digital medicine, connected drug delivery, population health management, regulatory developments, and the impact of LTE/5G networks.

The role of IoT and wearable technology in the mHealth ecosystem

Profiles and strategies of over 310 leading and emerging mHealth ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers and pharmaceutical companies

In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:

Pharmaceutical Applications

Medical Information & Healthcare Management

Healthcare & Fitness

Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories:

Pharmaceutical Applications

Safety Data Collection

Consumer Education

Medical Education

Post–Market Monitoring

Drug Authentication

Social Media

Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trials

Information & Healthcare Management

Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools

Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference

Continuing Medical Education

Awareness Through Alerts

Logistical & Payment Support

Healthcare & Fitness

Medical Compliance

Fitness & Nutrition Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Prescribable Mobile Apps

Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services

Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery

Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration

Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations

IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications

Health and Wellness Monitoring

Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring

Diagnostic Tools

Technical Logistics

Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:

Ecosystem Player Segmentation

Mobile Operators & Connectivity Providers

Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs

Content & Application Providers

Healthcare Service Providers

Pharmaceutical Industry

The following regional and country markets are also covered:

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

Additional forecasts are provided for the following:

IoT connections for mHealth applications

Health and fitness-centric wearable device shipments

Mobile video calling users

Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic

Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments

Mobile network subscriptions by region

Cost saving potential of mHealth by region

Big Data & analytics technology investments in the healthcare sector

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the mHealth opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

What level of cost savings can mHealth facilitate for healthcare service providers in each region?

What will be the installed base of IoT connections for mHealth applications in 2021?

How many mHealth-centric wearable devices will be shipped in 2021?

Are digital therapeutics a threat to the pharmaceutical industry?

What are the key applications of LTE and 5G networks in the mHealth arena?

What considerations should be taken into account to devise a successful mHealth strategy for hospitals and other healthcare delivery environments?

Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

With ongoing advances in key enabling technologies such as the miniaturization of sensors and the development of 5G NR (New Radio) platforms, a spate of new applications are beginning to emerge – ranging from connected drug delivery platforms to UHD (Ultra High Definition) video streaming for remote medical examinations.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual unit shipments of health and fitness-centric wearable devices will surpass 105 Million by the end of 2018. In order to gain valuable insights from the data generated by these devices, healthcare providers and other stakeholders are increasingly investing in Big Data and analytics technology.

As key stakeholders realize the revenue potential of mHealth, a spate of prominent strategic partnerships are beginning to emerge. For example, pharmaceutical giant Novartis has recently partnered with digital therapeutics specialist Pear Therapeutics to co-develop prescription mobile apps aimed at treating patients with multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and substance use disorder.

