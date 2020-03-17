Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global construction market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The construction industry is defined as the value of work put in place annually in the residential, non-residential, and civil engineering segments. The residential segment covers houses, dwellings, and similar work. The non-residential segment covers commercial, industrial, social, and similar work. Civil engineering covers infrastructure for transportation, telecommunications, energy, and other purposes.

– New build and also renovation and repair are included. The industry includes construction of buildings and engineering structures themselves, and also preparatory work and completion (demolition, site preparation, electrical and plumbing installation, etc). However, property development and construction materials are not part of this industry. All currency conversions were carried out at constant average annual 2015 exchange rates.

– The global construction industry is expected to generate total revenues of $8,566.5bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2012 and 2016.

– The non-residential segment is expected to be the industry’s most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $3,052.8bn, equivalent to 35.6% of the industry’s overall value.

– The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.3% for the five-year period 2016 – 2021, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $13,358.5bn by the end of 2021.

Ask to Our Industry Expert

