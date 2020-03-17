The 2020 study has 180 pages, 96 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver. A rapid response to global warming is the primary growth driver.
Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
- EV – Electric Vehicle
- Cell Phone
- Defense / Military
Worldwide Lithium Ion Batteries have applications in every industry. They form the basis of many energy storage platforms. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
- Automotive / Delivery Vans
- Drones, UAV, UUV
- Power Tools, Modules
- Smart Phone Equipment
- Consumer Electronics Products
Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery markets at $33.1 billion in 2019, are expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
- Panasonic Corporation
- Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Power, Inc.
- Envision AESC
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
- GS Yuasa International Ltd
- Johnson Controls / TYCO
- Tesla
- Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd.
- Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
Key Topics
- Lithium Ion Battery Market Driving Forces
- Lithium Ion Battery Market Forecasts
- Solar Energy Storage
- Wind Energy Storage
- Cities of the Future
- Structure of Rechargeable Battery
- Lithium Ion Battery Electric Car
- Forecast Electric Car Battery
- Cathode
- Cobalt
- Lithium Ion Battery
- EV
- Electric Vehicle
- Electric Vehicles
- Drones
- UAV
- UUV
- Power Tools
- Smart Phone Equipment
- Consumer Electronics
- Manganesem
- Nickel Cobalt Manganesem (NMC)
- NMC 811
- NMC 632
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
Manganese
- Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NMA)
