The 2020 study has 180 pages, 96 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using new materials are used to decrease the cost of producing lithium ion batteries. The customization achieved by reducing the quantity of cobalt proportionally inside the cathode is a significant market growth driver. A rapid response to global warming is the primary growth driver.

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

EV – Electric Vehicle

Cell Phone

Defense / Military

Worldwide Lithium Ion Batteries have applications in every industry. They form the basis of many energy storage platforms. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Automotive / Delivery Vans

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools, Modules

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery markets at $33.1 billion in 2019, are expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Panasonic Corporation

Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Power, Inc.

Envision AESC

BYD Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

GS Yuasa International Ltd

Johnson Controls / TYCO

Tesla

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co., Ltd.

Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

Key Topics

Lithium Ion Battery Market Driving Forces

Lithium Ion Battery Market Forecasts

Solar Energy Storage

Wind Energy Storage

Cities of the Future

Structure of Rechargeable Battery

Lithium Ion Battery Electric Car

Forecast Electric Car Battery

Cathode

Cobalt

Lithium Ion Battery

EV

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Drones

UAV

UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Manganesem

Nickel Cobalt Manganesem (NMC)

NMC 811

NMC 632

Lithium Iron PhospNMC 632hate (LFP Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NMA)

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/