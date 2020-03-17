Growing adoption of smartphones and PC also increasing penetration of the internet is boosting the growth of the online movie ticking service market. Changing consumer preference from traditional booking to online booking to save the time is further fuel the growth of the market. Increasing digitalization and improvement in internet connectivity is also propelling the growth of the market.

Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Atom Tickets LLC.

2. BookMyShow

3. Cineplex Entertainment LP

4. Fandango

5. Moviefone

6. Mtime.com Inc.

7. Paytm

8. PVR Cinemas

9. Vue

10. ZOONGA

Increasing preference for the online booking of movie tickets due to various benefits such as can choose a seat as per choice, no chance of losing the ticket, easily check the availability of seat, and others; these factors are growing demand for the online movie ticketing service market. Giving promotions and discounts on the booking of an online ticket is further propelling the growth of the market. However, rising incidents of fraud activities and lack of trust in the online transaction is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Growing demand for convenient, hassle-free, and quicker booking is expected to drive the growth of the online movie ticketing service market.

