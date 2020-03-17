Ransomware is a major and hazardous cyber threat, which gets installed on the duped persons computer either by enciphering the files or by locking the complete system unless a ransom is offered or paid. Thus, to secure the systems and to overall increase the security, the organizations have made investments greater than before particularly in securing the network, data, and endpoints from various advanced cyber threats and crypto-malware including ransomware. Threat intelligence solution is an extensively used and preferred way to provide protection from such cyber threats. Hence, owing to its high demand, threat intelligence solution is expected to witness high growth in the global ransomware protection market in the near future. Majority of organizations are extremely utilizing threat intelligence solutions in order to fight various advanced cyber threats and ransomware threat, as this type of solution offers reliable and effective threat recognition. All these aspects are anticipated to boost the global ransomware protection market in the coming years.

Global Ransomware Protection Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Bitdefender

2. Fireeye, Inc.

3. Intel Security (McAfee)

4. Kaspersky Lab

5. Malwarebytes

6. Sentinelone

7. Sophos Group PLC

8. Symantec Corporation

9. Trend Micro, Inc.

10. Zscaler, Inc.

Owing to the rise in the demand for ransomware protection in recent years as a service, the global ransomware protection market is projected to witness a substantial growth rate. The beginning of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Etherium, has enhanced the demand for ransomware protection solutions as a majority of the ransom is demanded in the form of cryptocurrency due to its untraceable nature. Moreover, the ramsomware protection market is affected by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs. Availability of free endpoint security solutions for ransomware protection are some factors that will restrain the ramsomware protection market. Rise in demand for data backup and recovery solutions, and sharing of threat intelligence among enterprises are some opportunities for ramsomware protection market.

