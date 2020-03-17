The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass, is a thermoplastic material with high transparency. It is commonly used in sheet form as a lightweight and shatter-resistant substitute for glass. PMMA is also used as a casting resin in inks and coatings. It is produced by the block, emulsion or suspension polymerization of methacrylic acid.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture of "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market", from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:-

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

GEHR Plastics, Inc.

KOLON Industries, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The global polymethyl methacrylate market is segmented on the basis of grade, form, and application. Based on grade, the market is segmented as general purpose grade and optical grade. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented as extruded sheet, pellets, beads, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as signs & displays, construction, automotive, electronics, lighting fixtures, and others.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market players from Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) at the global level.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “ Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) ” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “ Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) ” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “ Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) ” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “ Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) ” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

