MHealth Services Market 2020 Global Growth Opportunities, Applications, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2026

mHealth service propagation involves collective efforts by network service providers, application developers, healthcare service providers, device manufacturers, and smartphone manufacturers, among other participants involved across the supply chain. Considering the strict regulatory requirements and active role played by regulatory bodies in driving awareness and market penetration of social welfare activities, governments also become an integral part of any such delivery model planned for mHealth services.

mHealth, a fast growing technology-driven service, is expected to change the way health services are delivered worldwide. It involves delivery of healthcare related services to end-users by medium of mobile phones (smartphones). Rising incidences of chronic diseases have elevated the need for accessibility of quality and low cost healthcare services for the masses.

The global mHealth Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of mHealth Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T Inc.

Apple Inc.

AirStrip Technologies LP.

Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Diversinet Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SoftServe Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vodafone Group Plc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solutions For Patients

Healthcare System Strengthening

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Healthcare And Fitness

Medication Information

Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

Healthcare Management

Health Data and Record Access

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 mHealth Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of mHealth Services

1.2 Classification of mHealth Services by Types

1.2.1 Global mHealth Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global mHealth Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Solutions For Patients

1.2.4 Healthcare System Strengthening

1.3 Global mHealth Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 General Healthcare And Fitness

1.3.3 Medication Information

1.3.4 Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy

1.3.5 Healthcare Management

1.3.6 Health Data and Record Access

1.4 Global mHealth Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) mHealth Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) mHealth Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) mHealth Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) mHealth Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) mHealth Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of mHealth Services (2013-2023)

…

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T Inc. mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Apple Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Apple Inc. mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AirStrip Technologies LP.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AirStrip Technologies LP. mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cerner Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cerner Corporation mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Diversinet Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Diversinet Corporation mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 SoftServe Inc.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 SoftServe Inc. mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Symantec Corporation

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Symantec Corporation mHealth Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Vodafone Group Plc

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 mHealth Services Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

Continued….

NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

