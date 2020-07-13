Kapton Tape Market Size, Growth, Demand and Analysis Report by 2027 with Top Players like – DuPont, Teraoka Seisakusho, Kaneka Corp., Nitto Denko, Dunmore, CFS, 3M Company,

Kapton tape is also referred as polyimide tape which is used in printed circuit board production. Kapton tape are transparent that allows observation of the circuit boards during processing. High temperature resistance is the main feature of kapton tape and their adhesive systems leaves minimal residues after manufacturing process. Kapton tape has the ability to maintain its excellent mechanical, electrical, and physical properties over wide temperature range.

Increase in demand for kapton tape with high temperature stability, unparalleled di-electric insulation properties is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global kapton tape market growth. Furthermore, increase in development of new products will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in April 2019, Kaneka Corporation had launched new super heat resistance polyimide film for 5G applications which is named as Pixeo TM*?SR. It provides high speed and high frequency. Also, increase in demand for kapton tape in electrical industry which is expected to drive the global kapton tape market growth.

However, high cost of kapton tape is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global kapton tape market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Silicon Based Kapton Tape

Acrylic Based Kapton Tape

By Application

Home Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

