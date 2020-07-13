Global Newborn Eye Imaging Systems Market Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Analysis Report by 2027 | Natus Medical, MergeHealthcare, Imagine Eyes, D-EYE, Servicom Medical,

Eye is the very sensitive part of human body. Eye imaging systems is a type of medical device which is used for diagnosis and monitoring of eye related problems. Newborn eye imaging systems are specifically used for the eye problems of newborn babies such as retinal diseases, and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) disease which may causes the loss of eye sight and affects the blood cells.

Increase in technological advancements and innovations are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global newborn eye imaging systems market growth. Furthermore, rise in mergers and acquisition activities by key competitions will have the positive impact on market growth. For instance, in July 2016, Natus Medical had acquired Clarity Medical Systems Inc. Clarity medical systems inc is engaged in manufacturing of RetCam imaging systems which are used for diagnosis and monitoring of Neonatal Retinal Diseases. Moreover, increase in research and development activities by key players will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global newborn eye imaging systems market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Wireless Device

Basic Device

By Application

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Center

Hospital

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

