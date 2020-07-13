Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Outlook 2020 | Global Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 with Key Players – Weigao Group, Vetter Pharma International GmbH,Nipro Corporation, Catalent, Inc., OMPI,

Pre filled saline syringes are individually wrapped syringes with color coded caps which are used to reduce contamination and save preparation time. Rise in medication errors and contamination in multi-dose vials which is expected to grow the global pre filled saline syringe market growth. This type of syringes offers various advantages and they are used commonly in flushing of all vascular access devices.

Increase in hospital acquired infections is as driving factor for global pre filled syringe market. This type of infections affects the patient during stay in hospitals as well as post discharge from hospitals. Pre filled saline syringes are designed to minimize hospital acquired infections, reduce the risk of catheter damage, and reduce the risk of medication errors. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in number of chronic diseases which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

However, product recall is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global pre filled saline syringe market growth. For instance, in April 2018, BD Medical recalled their Pre filled normal saline syringe and Heparin lock flush syringe due to potential for contamination with Serratia marcescens bacterium.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

3ML

5ML

10ML

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

