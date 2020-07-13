System Infrastructure Software Market Size, Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027 with Key Players – Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Apple, Dell, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Red Hat,

The system infrastructure software is enterprise software which is designed to increase the IT performance of any business or organization. It offers various solutions to enterprises such as business transactions, workforce support, and internal processes and services. This software is wide used in various industries including Retail, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

Increase in technological advancements in cloud technologies and virtualization is expected to boost the growth of global system infrastructure market. For instance, November 2019, Accenture had launched new myNav cloud platform. The myNav platform helps enterprises design and stimulates different cloud solutions to identify specific business requirements. Furthermore, increase in demand of automation and integrated approach in business processes will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, adoption of bring your own device is expected to propel the global system infrastructure software market growth.

However, high operating cost and absence of standardized framework are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global system infrastructure software market growth.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

System Software

Storage Software

Security Software

System & Network Management Software

By Application

Network Integration

Integrated Communication

Data Center Infrastructure Management

Cloud Integration

Building Management System

Others

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

