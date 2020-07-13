Coated Recycled Paperboard Market Size with COVID-19 Impact, and Growth Analysis by 2027 | Key Players – Graphic Packaging International, White Pigeon, Papertec Inc, Sonoco, Paperworks,

Paperboards are used for the packaging purpose. The paper that has more thickness than normal paper is called as paperboard. Coated recycled paperboard provide the flexibility, it is being used for wide range of packaging applications. Paperboard has smooth surface, which is applied in the graphic printing it becomes a platform for product marketing.

Rise in awareness eco-friendly packaging is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global coated recycled paperboard market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological developments and innovations are expected to propel the global coated recycled paperboard market growth. For instance, in February 2017, PaperWorks had launched coated recycled paperboard. The new Coated Recycled Board (CRB) is the cost effective product which is alternative to solid bleached sulphate (SBS). Also, increase in demand for coated recycled paperboard in printing and packaging sector is expected to fuel the growth of global coated recycled paperboard market.

However, stringent government rules and regulations and inability of the products to handle mechanical stress of heavy materials are the challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global coated recycled paperboard market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

The global COVID 19 outbreak has caused severe disruption in the various regions across the globe. The number of COVID 19 confirmed cases are increased exponentially there are no significant measures to counter the global corona virus pandemic. Government of various countries has announced various rules and regulations such as social distancing, and complete lockdown etc. The lockdown initiatives are expected to hamper the global coated recycled paperboard market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Graphic Packaging International, White Pigeon, Papertec Inc, Sonoco, Paperworks, Impressions Incorporated, Westrock, The Newark Group, Cascades, Trim-Pac Inc, Smurfit Kappa, and Spartan Paperboard.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin Clay or China Clay

Titanium Dioxide

By Application

Bakery Products

Home & Garden

Pet Food

Dry Foodstuffs

Cereal Cartons

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

