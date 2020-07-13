Global Fresh Seafood Packaging Market with Covid-19 Impact | Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Fresh Seafood Packaging Market was valued at USD 18.9 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach 95.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 3.8%.

Fresh seafood is consist high content of various vitamins such as Vit A, Vit D, and B-Complx, zinc, calcium, mineral, and long chain omega 3 fatty acids. Also, seafood is low in calories. Seafood packaging helps to prevent contamination and changes in the biological, physical, and chemical form of food.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Fresh-Seafood-Packaging-Market/request-sample

Increase in demand for seafood is the main key driving factor which is expected to boost global fresh seafood packaging market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness about healthy food and hygiene is expected to propel the growth of global fresh seafood packaging industry during this forecast period. Moreover, growing technological developments and innovations will have the positive impact on global fresh seafood packaging market growth. For instance, in February 2020, LidI had launched ocean-bound plastic packaging. It is developed in partnership with Capernus, Sharpak packaging manufacturer and ocean-bound plastic supplier Bantam Materials. Ocean-bound plastic material is used to pack fresh seafood packaging.

However, stringent government rules and regulations regarding the raw material used for packaging is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global fresh seafood packaging market growth.

Impact of Covid 19 on Market

Reduced consumption of fresh seafood is also considerable factor for the fresh seafood packaging market. Hence, on the back of these aspects COVID 19 outbreak cloud decline the growth of global fresh seafood packaging market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SILGAN HOLDINGS INC, MONDI PLC, DUPONT, DS SMITH PLC, COVERIS, SMURFIT KAPPA, SEALED AIR CORPORATION, WESTROCK COMPANY, INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY, and AMCOR PLC.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Aluminum Paper

PVC

BOPET

By Pack Type

Gusseted Bags

Flexible Paper

Converted Roll Stock

Corrugated Box

Boxboard

Cans

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Fresh-Seafood-Packaging-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:-

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com