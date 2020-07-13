Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2017 to 2022

A recent study published on the global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market.

As per the report, the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market are highlighted in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=150

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market

Segmentation of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=150

Important questions pertaining to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? What is the scope for innovation in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Report:

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=150