Adoption of Free From Food services Witnessing an Upsurge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic 2019-2028

Latest Study on the Global Free From Food Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Free From Food market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Free From Food market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Free From Food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Free From Food market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Free From Food Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Free From Food market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Free From Food market

Prospects of the Free From Food market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Free From Food market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Free From Food market

Free From Food Market Segments

Competitive Landscape

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group has signed a conditional scheme implementation agreement with Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd. for acquisition at NZ$ 588 million.

Blue Diamond has entered into the sales and distribution agreement with Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V to sell Almond Breeze®, Blue Diamond’s almond-based beverage in Mexico.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to set directives on the labeling of gluten-free products in India. The regulatory body is also considering removal of the low gluten category where food products are processed to reduce the gluten content at the level of 20-100mg/kg.

Some of the key players operating in the free from food market are Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories Inc., NESTLE SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Coca-Cola Co, Blue Diamond Growers, Valio Oy, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis, Groupe, Monde Nissin Corp, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, and other key players.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global free-from food market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Free from Food Market- Additional Insights

Increasing Sales of GMO-Free Food through Modern Trade Channels

Modern trade channels have emerged as a lucrative sales channel for food & beverage manufacturers, and free-from food is no exception to this trend. As consumer awareness on health impacts of GMO-food increases, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label and GMO-free food, and modern trade channels offer the convenience for consumers to make informed decisions along with significant variations in brand choices.

Scope of the Report

Free-from Food Market: Research Methodology

The report on the free from food market provides key insights and in-depth analysis on the free from food market with the help of robust research methodology. The insights on the free from food market are provided through primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry experts formed the part of primary research. Information gained using this research methodology has further been validated with the help of in-house industry experts and opinion leaders.

The intelligence obtained from primary interviews has been leveraged to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, which further serves as an authentic source of information for the report readers to bank on. While, journals press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources formed the part of secondary research in the free-from food market. The information and data provided in the free from food market report help readers to plan business strategies and gain competitive advantage in the free from food market.

