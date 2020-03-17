Cereal Ingredients Market: Inclusive Insight

The Cereal Ingredients Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Cereal Ingredients market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Global cereal ingredients market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.75% in the forecast period of2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc, SunOpta, RiceBran Technologies, Cereal Ingredients, Inc., Groupe Limagrain, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., Kayem Food Industries Private limited, SensoryEffects, Inc., TreeHouse Private Brands, Inc., PGP International, Organic Milling, BELOURTHE S.A., Dailycer, Barbara’s, Grain Millers, Inc., Pecan Deluxe Candy Ltd., Attune Foods and others

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Cereal Ingredients Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Cereal Ingredients Industry market:

– The Cereal Ingredients Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Cereal Ingredients Market By Type (Wheat, Barley, Rice, Oats, Others), Application (Animal Feed, Breakfast Cereal, Brewing, Bio Fuel, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from livestock industry will drive the market

Increasing urban population worldwide is also driving the market growth

High consumption of grains and cereal as staple diet is also driving the growth of this market

Increasing obesity among population will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of proper research for quality improvement will restrain the market growth

High price of logistics and packaging is affecting the cereal price which will hamper the market

Adulteration of cereal and cereal products will also restrict the growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Kellogs announced the launch of their new cereal HI! Happy Inside which consist of fibers, prebiotics and probiotics. This new product is specially designed to support the digestive wellness. It is available in three flavours strawberry, coconut crunch and bold blueberry. This is very beneficial for the people who want to add more prebiotics and probiotics in their diet and will also help them to maintain their overall health.

In July 2018, DuPont Nutrition and Health announced the launch of their new antioxidant Guardian Toco 30P which can be used in granola products and breakfast cereal. This will be available in powder form and help the manufacturer to easily add antioxidants into the products. This will also maintain the cereal freshness and is safer than the synthetic antioxidants.

At the Last, Cereal Ingredients industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

