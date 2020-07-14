Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market 2019 – 2029

The global Stand-up Zipper Pouches market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Key Players

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers in the stand-up zipper pouches market are Pouch Direct Pty. Ltd., Alpha Packaging, and Mondi Plc

Global Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market – Developments & Trends

Variety of stand-up zipper pouches offered by leading players in the industry includes stand-up zipper pouches with or without euro slot, transparent, oxo-degradable, and k-seal bottom with a rectangular window. Some of the key players offer customizable stand-up zipper pouches which are designed explicitly for product branding. Mondi Group is providing a variety of stand-up zipper pouches which includes Grab&Go Pouch, Snack&Go Pouch, and Zipper Pouch among others.

Global Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market – Regional Outlook

More than 80% of U.S. adults find a re-sealable package important; it not only saves the cost of packaging but also helps to eliminate waste. In North America, stand-up zipper pouches market is expected to witness moderate growth in the upcoming years. South Africa is expected to experience growth in sales of stand-up zipper pouches during the forecast period, as per increment in the investments of leading players. The plastic-based stand-up zipper pouches market growth is expected to rise moderately in the European region, due to recent single-use plastic ban, wherein paper-based packaging to grow in the upcoming years. In Latin America, Mexico is expected to expand at a higher CAGR owing to rise in packaging industry developments as well as the change in investment scenario in plastic-based packaging.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with stand-up zipper pouches market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Overview of the chapters analysing the global Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market in detail:

Chapter 1 details the information relating to Stand-up Zipper Pouches introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc

Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2019 to 2024

Chapter 3 throws light on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 4 analyses the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Stand-up Zipper Pouches regions with Stand-up Zipper Pouches countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.

Chapter 10 and 11 contain the information regarding market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2019 to 2024 for the Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.

Chapter 13 to 15 contain the details related to sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, research findings, and conclusion etc for the Stand-up Zipper Pouches Market.