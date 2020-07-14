Steel Pipe Coatings Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 to 2028

Latest Study on the Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Steel Pipe Coatings market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Steel Pipe Coatings market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Steel Pipe Coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Steel Pipe Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Steel Pipe Coatings Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Steel Pipe Coatings market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Steel Pipe Coatings market

Prospects of the Steel Pipe Coatings market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Steel Pipe Coatings market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Steel Pipe Coatings market

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segments

Competitive Landscape

Innovation in the development of steel pipe coatings for marine environment received a huge boost after new research introduced the concept of producing coatings to prevent biofouling activities. The research suggests using marine organism sensory interference principle for the development of coatings to prevent biofouling from sea barnacles and zebra mussels.

A significant development addressing the burgeoning demand of high-performance steel pipe coatings to inhibit corrosion in oil and gas industries was the release of a study which suggested the use of composite coatings in steel pipelines used in the industry. The study suggested an increase in additives used in coatings aided in enhancing the surface hardness and wear resistance of steel pipelines.

With the demand for treatment of damaged coatings on the rise, researchers released a new study highlighting the use of cathodic protection to decelerate corrosion of the exposed steel pipe while preventing damage to any surrounding coatings.

Some of the leading players operating in the steel pipe coatings market include SHAWCOR, LaBarge Coating, LB Foster, The Bayou Companies, MULHEIM Pipe Coatings, Southland Pipe, Sub-One Systems, and Kelly Pipe Co. LLC.

Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global steel pipe coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and application.

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of the material type as,

Fusion bond epoxy

Bituminous asphalt

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as,

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building & Construction

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Wastewater treatment

Irrigation

Others

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Dynamics

Market Size

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segments

Demand & Supply Statistics and Forecast

Current Threats and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, N. Africa)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Western Europe (Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K., France)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Compilation of authentic, accurate, and unbiased intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Important queries related to the Steel Pipe Coatings market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the Steel Pipe Coatings market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Steel Pipe Coatings market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Steel Pipe Coatings market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Steel Pipe Coatings market in terms of share and demand?

