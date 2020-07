Global Market for India Golf Carts Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities After the COVID-19 Lockdown Ends

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

The sales of golf carts in India reached ~2,500 (Units) in 2018, discloses the latest report on the India golf cart market by Persistence Market Research. According to the analysis, the India golf cart market is projected to grow at ~18% CAGR during the forecast period. Mounting traction in tourism and hospitality industries, as well as demand for customization in golf carts in India is projected to boost the growth of the India golf cart market during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13447

According to our brief research and deep dive analysis, tourism and hospitality industries form a major part of the service sector in India. Over the past few years, these have attracted decent investments owing to several factors. Moreover, governments have launched various initiatives over time to promote tourism. Under these, state governments have started using golf carts at tourist spots for transporting tourists, including children, elderly folks, and physically challenged people across long distances and hillocks.

The government is also focusing on increasing golf tourism in India by organizing golf events. These factors are collectively expected to boost the growth of the India golf cart market over the forecast period.

Rising Preference for Customized Golf Carts

A recent trend observed in the India golf cart market is increasing demand for customized golf carts by the consumer segment and end-use industries, attributing to aesthetic features, lavish looking vehicles, and comfortable seating capacity. To capitalize on this opportunity, manufacturers and OEMs are expanding their product portfolios and offerings in golf carts, thus, providing customized solutions in accordance to end-use applications.

There is increasing demand for luxury, vintage, and outdoor catering carts in India. Hotels & resorts, rental services, and amusement parks are some of the major end users with high demand for customization. Speedways Electric recently introduced ‘Classique Sightseeing Cart’ suited for resorts, malls, zoos, and amusement parks. The company also offers customization on seats, roofs, and luggage racks.

As per PMR’s deep dive analysis, the market is fragmented in India with local and emerging key players exploring ways to penetrate in the golf cart market. Stable governmental policies and regulations as well as demand for golf carts from various end-use industries will ensure lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Favorable Governmental Policies to Push the Market Growth

Owing to factors such as stable political backdrop, governmental regulations, and initiatives to promote tourism in the country, India is projected to be one of the emerging and intensively growing markets for golf carts during the forecast period.

For instance, Indian government is focusing on initiatives such as The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP 2020), Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME), and National Green Tribunal Act (2010), all of which are expected to help in increasing awareness of use and benefits of electric vehicles to the environment and the society.

The entry of new players is expected to create significant opportunities in the India golf cart market in the period of 2019-2029.

India Golf Cart Market: Vendor Insights

Club Car, LLC

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Speedways Electric

Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd.

Prevalence Ltd.

Auto Power

Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

GDrive Golf Carts

Carrieall Car Private Limited

Volmac Engg. (P) Limited

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13447

Furthermore, the intensity of competition is projected to keep on elevating as demand for golf carts is bound to increase significantly in the near future. Increasing production capacity, significant developments & latest innovations, and investments in R&D to enrich product portfolio are some strategies adopted by market players. For instance, in the recent past, Ciner Group bought 75% share of the OCI Resources LP, which holds 1% share in OCI Wyoming, world’s largest producer of golf carts. This made Ciner Group one of the prominent players in the production of golf carts.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp